Avneet Kaur stuns us and how!

Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur is one of the prettiest girls around. But her recent photoshoot as a bride takes the cake. She is looking gorgeous in a red and maroon lehenga with tons of jewellery. It is a look fit for a queen. The look has been curated by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. We know that she is a specialist of all bridal looks. The outfit was from Marwar Couture. It was a very heavy lehenga. While the lehenga was made of brocade with motifs all over, the dupatta was made of rich blue velvet. Plus, there was a maroon veil with a matching blouse that had work done all over. Here are the ravishing pictures of Avneet Kaur that will make your hearts skip a beat…