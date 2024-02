Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia recently issued a statement on social media, where she boldly criticized the trolls who body-shamed her. She asserted that she pays no heed to the negativity and is content with her body just the way it is. Takia directly addressed the trolls, urging them to come to terms with the fact that she no longer resembles the way she did in her films from 15 years ago when she was a teenager.