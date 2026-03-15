Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao: 7 powerhouse performers from Bollywood who are shaping modern cinema

Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his powerful screen presence. After making a mark with a strong role in Gangs of Wasseypur, he made a different identity among the audience by acting effectively in projects like Paatal Lok, Maharaj.
Indian cinema has changed a lot in the last few decades. Now films don't just rely on traditional heroes, but have increased faith in actors who make the story stronger with their acting. Many actors are making a new identity of acting with their strong and different roles.
Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his powerful screen presence. After making a mark with a strong role in Gangs of Wasseypur, he made a different identity among the audience by acting effectively in projects like Paatal Lok, Maharaj.
Pankaj Tripathi is famous for his effortless and simple acting style. In films and series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, OMG 2 and Stree, he made every character come alive.
Abhishek Banerjee has proved his talent by playing different types of roles. Characters like Jana in Stree and Compounder in Mirzapur became very popular. He also impressed the audience with his comic style in Dream Girl.
Ayushmann Khurrana is always known for films with a different theme. With films like Vicky Donor, Bala, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, he showed that a good story and social issues can also attract the audience.
Rajkummar Rao is considered to be the versatile actor of Hindi cinema. In films like Trapped, Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, he showed his strong acting ability by playing a different character every time.
Adarsh Gourav is counted among the talented artists of the new generation. He made his mark by playing different characters in projects like The White Tiger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Guns & Gulaabs.
Zahaan Kapoor Despite being from a film family, Zahaan Kapoor is trying to make a mark on his own. His performances in projects like Faraaz and Black Warrant were appreciated and he is making a place for himself in content-driven cinema.
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