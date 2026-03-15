Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao: 7 powerhouse performers from Bollywood who are shaping modern cinema

1/7





Jaideep Ahlawat Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his powerful screen presence. After making a mark with a strong role in Gangs of Wasseypur, he made a different identity among the audience by acting effectively in projects like Paatal Lok, Maharaj.

2/7





Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi is famous for his effortless and simple acting style. In films and series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, OMG 2 and Stree, he made every character come alive.

3/7





Abhishek Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee has proved his talent by playing different types of roles. Characters like Jana in Stree and Compounder in Mirzapur became very popular. He also impressed the audience with his comic style in Dream Girl.

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4/7





Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana is always known for films with a different theme. With films like Vicky Donor, Bala, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, he showed that a good story and social issues can also attract the audience.

5/7





Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao is considered to be the versatile actor of Hindi cinema. In films like Trapped, Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, he showed his strong acting ability by playing a different character every time.

6/7





Adarsh Gourav Adarsh Gourav is counted among the talented artists of the new generation. He made his mark by playing different characters in projects like The White Tiger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Guns & Gulaabs.

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7/7



