These stars changed their name to get success in Bollywood

Do you know, that several Bollywood actors have changed their original names to get success and fame. Yes, you read that right! Several stars achieve the milestone and win hearts with their performances, while others fail to make a mark for themselves. Actors then undergo a name change to try their luck in the industry. Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, and more actors have adopted new names for their professional careers and it seems as their decision has worked in their favour.