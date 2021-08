Shaira’s stunning ride

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan’s birthday wish for wife Shaira is something DC lovers will admire and envy. He has gifted her a limited edition Batmobile and fans are left stunned. The car’s design is based on the ones driven by Michael Keaton in 1989’s Batman, and 1992’s Batman Returns. The classic design made by Tim Burton for the 1989 movie is the most popular amongst film buffs. Shaira Ahmed Khan thanked her husband and wrote, “Thank you love Ahmed Khan for this dream come true ... #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile #keepingupwiththekhans.” Her celeb friends like Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza and Sanjana Sanghi are as amazed as we are with her fabulous vehicle.