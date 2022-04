Image credit: Instagram

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 is a Kannada film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The first instalment of KGF was a blockbuster at the box office, and the Hindi version of the movie had collected Rs. 44 crore. It is expected that KGF 2 will take the box office by storm and even the Hindi version is expected to do well. The advance booking for KGF 2 has been excellent, but will it surpass the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of these South dubbed films?