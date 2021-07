Image credit: Instagram

Baahubali: The Beginning completes 6 years

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first film of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, has completed six years of release on Saturday. While lead actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are celebrating the milestone hit, let's take a look at some of the iconic stills that left a lasting impression on the audience. As we all know the storyline begins in the present where we see how Rajmata Sivagami saves baby Mahendra Baahubali, son of Amarendra Baahubali, from drowning before she gets washed away in the river.