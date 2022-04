RRR 1000 crore success bash: S.S. Rajamouli unable to make a small movie in future [EXCLUSIVE]

Post the RRR success meet, BollywoodLife got talking to a well-placed source within the industry who opines that Director S.S. Rajamouli will henceforth never be able to make a small or mid-budgeted movie (his last small film was 2010’s Maryada Ramanna) after Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2 and RRR because neither any investor nor the trade and perhaps not even the audience would ever be willing to accept the filmmaker doing anything other than something that’s larger-than-life. Also, there’s the matter of Rajamouli usually not producing his own movies, which would make the chances of him doing a smaller film in the near or distant future extremely slim.