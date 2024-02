Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going off-air. The last episode of the show will air on March 11. Mohit took to Instagram to share his disappointment about the decision. He apologized to his fans for the show’s abrupt end. Before Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, many other TV shows have gone off-air abruptly.