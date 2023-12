Amitabh Bachchan's family

Amitabh Bachchan is a superstar. He got married to Jaya Bhaduri who is also an actress. Their son Abhishek Bachchan is also an actor and has been part of several films and series. He married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been the former Miss World and is a renowned actress. Amitabh's daughter Shweta's son Agastya has made his debut with The Archies.