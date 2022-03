Akshay Kumar beats Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

The pandemic has meant a lot of stress for Bollywood. But superstar Akshay Kumar seems to be reigning and how. The first day collections of Bachchhan Paandey has proved the same. The film has collected more than Rs 13 crore and is set for bigger numbers over the weekend. This is massive. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi also made Rs 26 crore on its opening day. The film was the first biggie to come after theatres opening. Akshay Kumar has a better record now than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Here is a look…