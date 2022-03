Bachchhan Paandey and more upcoming curry westerns

There was a time when curry westerns (read dacoit movies, set in vintage eras, against sprawling, rugged terrains, with the protagonist sometimes exhibiting grey shades) being ruled the roost in the Indian film industry, especially in Bollywood with movies like Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, China Gate, Dakait, Pratigya, Kala Sona, Khote Sikkay and Kuchhe Dhaage to name a few. The last proper curry western to emerge was Paan Singh Tomar. Since then though, the genre seemed to have dried up, tethering dangerously close on the brink of extinction, till now. Suddenly though, there seems to be a mini-revival of sorts in curry westerns, with films like Bachchhan Paandey, KGF 2, Shamshera, Acharya and Pushpa 2 all up for release. Check out when they're lined up to hit the big screen...