Love actually!

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the IT couples right now. People just cannot get enough of the lovebirds. Disha Parmar has become busy with her show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Rahul Vaidya is also travelling for his concerts and shows. This means that whatever time they are spending together is extra special. Disha Parmar has posted a series of pictures where we can see Rahul Vaidya showering her with kisses. It will warm the hearts of every #DisHul fan. Take a look at all the pictures here…