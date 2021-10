Image credit: Instagram

Ram and Priya's wedding

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s simple storyline wins heart. Ram and Priya’s innocent love story had broken records in the past and the new one is no less. Nakuul and Disha have played the role really well and we can surely call it a brilliant performance. As per the latest story, Ram and Priya’s marriage is fixed but a lot of hurdles come their way. Both are getting married for their family but the way they support each other will melt your heart. We will soon witness a wedding scene in the show both their looks are adorable.