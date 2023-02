Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta's farewell note for the cast and crew is very touching

Nakuul Mehta is shooting for the last day of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He said it was a joy to play a character which was a beautiful bumbling fragile emotional mess. He also said it took him 18 years to bag a role with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. He said the character was conceived by some wonderful women. He thanked Ekta Kapoor for her trust in him. He wrote on Instagram, As I set out to film my last day on the Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren’t for.. The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!