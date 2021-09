Image credit: Instagram

Pawandeep-Arunita for Ram-Priya

Indian Idol 12 ended on August 15 but the craze for the show isn't over. Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner while Arunita Kanjilal was announced as the first runner-up of the show. Pawandeep and Arunita's pair was loved in the show. Their duets have become quite popular. Now, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be seen in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. They will be seen performing on Ram and Priya’s sangeet ceremony.