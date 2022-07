Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Pihu aka Aarohi Kumawat is quite cute. But fans are complaining about the kind of dialogues she has been given. Also, people find her character too rude. Aarohi Kumawat looks like a doll, and is a darling off screen. Fans have blamed writers for the bad characterisation of Aarohi Kumawat on the show.