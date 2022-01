Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Priya and Ram's misunderstandings

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) having their differences. Adding to their differences have been Kapoor and Priya's dad's side of family members. Currently, Ram and Priya have been bickering over Priya planning to return 5% of her share that Ram gifted her. Ram is unhappy since he cares for her and thought about her while gifting it to her. He is upset that Priya didn't inform him at all. before making a decision. Priya believes Shubham is trying to prove himself worthy in Ram's eyes. However, she is smart too. But differences have cropped up already.