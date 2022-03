Priya acknowledging their wedding as real shaadi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Somewhere, Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has accepted their wedding as the real wedding. Though their wedding was a deal, Ram is ready to turn his samjhaute wali shaadi into a real shaadi. Priya aka Disha Parmar, on the other hand, is stuck due to her misunderstandings. Priya has built a wall around herself. She needs to accept that change is the only constant. Priya should not hold on and let it go, let her feelings flow. She needs to accept that her relationship can be real, she only needs to give it a chance.