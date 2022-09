Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

In the upcoming episode of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram performing puja with Pihu. As Vedika tries to join him, Ram stops her and tells her that he wants to perform the puja with Pihu alone. On the other hand, Pihu insists on Priya joining the Puja as well. Ram is speechless. Later, Vedika will hand a card of a divorce lawyer to Ram for the custody battle between him and Priya for Pihu's sake. Will Ram take Pihu away from Priya? It seems Pihu will play a pivotal role in bringing Ram and Priya together.