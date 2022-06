Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently under the radar again. Ever since the beginning of the show, fans have expressed their anger and frustration over certain tracks that were showcased. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, recently Shivina was killed off. Meera Maa's sense of right and wrong went haywire for the sake of her young grandson and Priya did the same. Ram and Priya haven't had a proper reunion but loads of misunderstandings and separation. And with the leap, that's about to take place, the fans have lost all hopes of a real mature love story of Ram and Priya. Though fans adore Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar together and love their magical chemistry, the bizarre tracks have left fans very upset.