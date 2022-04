Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

TV shows are the main source of entertainment for the audience as it provides entertainment almost every day. However, sometimes some things don't go down well with the audience and they don't mind pointing it out either. And today, we will be having a dekko at such TV shows whose writing/scenes and twists had left fans scratching their heads in disbelief. First up is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show is quite popular online. However, the various loopholes had miffed fans. Though the writers are addressing all the matters one by one, fans are still not happy. Recently, Ram learned about Priya hiding the truth of Mahendra Sood being the man behind the murder attempt. Ram will not be angry with Priya for keeping such a big truth from him. And this did not impress the fans of the show at all.