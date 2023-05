Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor's emotional note for makers and fans

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai fans cheer for PraRag Fans are trending Happy Ending Of PraRag. The show will end the sequence of Prachi and Raghav wedding. Randeep Rai played the role of Raghav. Fans really liked the duo. The two are good actors. On the show, it was shown that Niti aka Prachi's nuptials were fixed with someone else. But fate reunites Raghav and her. In her note, Niti Taylor wrote, Prachi was really close to my heart and being her challenged me to test my versatility.. the character showed fragility to strength and always longed for love in her relationships… My journey started when I played the role of Naina in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 1 and it was destiny to have been the lead in BALH2… I can’t be more grateful and happy to have lived full circle.. I want to thank everyone who made this journey the most memorable!!