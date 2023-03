Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor looks like a dream for Prachi's wedding track

Niti Taylor aka Prachi of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is looking forward to marrying Josh. But her wedding turns out to be disastrous. She finds out that he has been cheating on her all through. Raghav (Randeep Rai) will be arrested after his love story gets exposed in a wrong manner. Prachi will be shattered but she will finally realize how much she loves Raghav. Niti Taylor has shared pics in her lilac lehenga for the wedding sequence. She is looking stunning.