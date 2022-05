Disha Parmar oozes oomph in a monokini

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar aka Priya is in the Maldives with her gal pals! The actress, it seems, took some time off from her hectic schedule and jetted off to cool down away from the scorching summer heat in India. It also happens to be Disha's friend's birthday. The girl gang which includes Disha Parmar, Vedika Bhandari and Pooja Muralia are all celebrating their friend Aashna Khanna's birthday. Well, now that's more like the birthday party, one would like to attend, right? Let's check out Disha's pictures with her friends from the Maldives here...