Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Given the love for Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s show, it will be a tragedy if Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 does not have a long run on TV. People are loving the chemistry of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood. The low TRPs made the makers bring in some changes in the screenplay and editing. However, the TRPs are low. The show needs to pick up to be sustainable for the channel.