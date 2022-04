Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 – Vedika – Reena Aggarwal

Would a story be as interesting if there are no villains in it? Well, there some be some spice, some drama, or someone to do it for others to make it interesting right? Yes, we love romance, yes, we love jealousy tracks, separation tracks but the third wheel and the leads are the reasons why we watch the show. But you've gotta admit the villain adds the extra drama to their lives which makes it fun as well, except for the killing anticipation and anxiety. Not all villains are pure evil, they are characters with a different journey than the protagonists. And usually, fans cannot associate with them and start hating them. It happens with non-villains too. Today, we will be having a dekko at the most hated characters on Indian television. First up is Vedika from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Reena Aggarwal plays Vedika in Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta starrer TV show. Vedika is the former flame of Ram. She wants to get Ram back. Vedika is trying everything possible to separate Ram from Priya. Fans of RaYa often complain that she gets more screentime than Ram and Priya. However, Vedika was never all bad. She used to be positive but changed after losing everything in life. Recently, Reena said that Vedika might turn back positive again. Well, you never know. As for the hate her character is getting, as they say when villains get hate, it means they’re doing their job well.