Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's dinner date

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya make for a cute couple. Their love story is endearing too. Now, the Mr and Mrs are set to embrace parenthood. Last evening, the couple was spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress Disha Parmar slipped into a little black dress and flaunted her baby bump. The pictures have gone viral on social media. Check it out here.