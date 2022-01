Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Ram and Priya's misunderstanding in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 enjoys a good popularity online. The TRPs may not have been favourable until now but the jodi of Ram and Priya aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has been winning hearts. In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram thanking Vedika for organizing his birthday party. Ram and Priya aren't on talking terms due to their misunderstandings. However, their eyes speak a lot. Ram is miffed because Priya asked Adi to make papers to return 5% of the business share that he had gifted her. And then one misunderstanding leads to another and Ram continues to be hostile towards Priya. However, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will get to see Ram and Priya patching things up. At least, that's what it looks like. And moreover, you would get to see a rain romance sequence between Ram and Priya.