RaYa, AbhiRa, PreeRan and more TV jodis who went separate ways

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa, Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan, Imlie's Adilie and more, BollywoodLife.com conducted a poll asking which of the popular TV Jodi's separation track hurt you the most. And it's time we declare the results. Fans have voted for the most painful separation track. RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's separation in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 hurt the fans most. Now, the makers of TV shows have to introduce leaps and separation tracks to keep the story moving forward and generate fans' interest. However, some separation tracks are quite painful, to say the least.