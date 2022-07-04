Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's separation hurt the fans most than AbhiRa, PreeRan and others [View Poll Result]
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's separation hurt the fans most than AbhiRa, PreeRan and others [View Poll Result]
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa, Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa and more, we had asked which of the aforementioned TV Jodi's separation hurt you the most. And today, we are declaring the results.