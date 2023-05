Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule

Akshay Kumar has been a box office king for a long time. However, his past few films have not worked really well at the box office. But his stardom has not seen any downfall. Rather, he only has a series of films to work on and reclaim his throne as the box office king. Here's a list of 7 upcoming films of Akshay Kumar that can put him back on the map.