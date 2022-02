Bollywood and South upcoming holiday releases

Badhaai Do, Bachchan Pandey, KGF 2 and several other big Bollywood and South movies got postponed soon after 2022 rolled in. For a while it looked like the dark cycle of delays that had hit the film industry across languages last year courtesy COVID-19 has reared its ugly head once again in the form of the new Omicron variant. Thankfully, word is that theatrical restrictions might relax soon, and to that effect, all those Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema biggies that were postponed will now be queuing up one after another to hit the big screen, with several having already booked big or small holiday weekends. Check out their new release dates below: