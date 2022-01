Image credit: Instagram

Badhaai Do

There was a time when films made on gay relationships used to be called art cinema or LGBTQ characters in movies were just there for some comedy. However, now things have changed and many big production houses are making mainstream movies exploring LGBTQ love relationships. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Badhaai Do revolves around lavender marriage. Raj plays the role of a gay man who gets married to a lesbian woman. The trailer of the film has been released today, and the movie is slated to hit the big screens on 11th Feb 2022.