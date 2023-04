Badshah denies marrying Isha Rikhi

Rapper Badshah has put out a note on his Insta stories denying his marriage with Isha Rikhi. She is an actress who works in Punjabi movies. The two have been reportedly dating for quite some time now. It was said that they are marrying in a Gurudwara. Badshah denies it saying, Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala (sic).” The rapper split with his wife Jasmine in 2017. They have a daughter Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.