Image credit: PR Images

Pragya's new look

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the most loved shows on television. The show’s makers are all set to pack in an exciting new punch that will turn the worlds of Abhi and Pragya upside down - a 2 year leap with a complete change of Bhagya for both Abhi and Pragya. Recently, we saw how Pragya convinced Abhi to get engaged to Tanu, so that the latter takes back her case against Abhi. In the meanwhile, the Mehra family is battling against time to find evidence that proves Abhi’s innocence and stop the marriage from happening. However, in a twist of fate, viewers will see Pragya meeting with a near-fatal accident and going missing in the penultimate episode before the leap and the narrative will fast-forward to two years down the line. Viewers will see Pragya in an all-new avatar as a powerful figure in a multinational company, thus adding an altogether new dimension to her character.