Image credit: Instagram

Actresses who REJECTED Anandi's role in Balika Vadhu 2

Balika Vadhu 2 is one of the most popular TV shows online. The TRPs are steady and saw a slight increase after the leap. Balika Vadhu 2 took a leap in December and with that, we saw Randeep Rai, Shivangi Joshi and Samridh Bawa entering the show as grown-up Anand, Anandi and Jigar. However, a couple of names have come forward who were offered to play the role of Anandi earlier. Yes, Before Shivangi Joshi, the role of Anandi was offered to 5 more actresses, let's check out the list below: