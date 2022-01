Image credit: Instagram

Balika Vadhu 2: Celebs who were approached for Anand's role

Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 has a decent online fanbase. Shivangi plays the grown-up Anandi whereas Randeep and Samridh have stepped in for Anand and Jigar in Balika Vadhu 2. Fans are loving the chemistry between Anandi and Anand aka Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. However, did you know before finalizing Randeep, the makers of Balika Vadhu 2 had approached a couple of handsome hunks already. Yes, you read that right. Today, we will be having a dekko at names that were reportedly approached to play Anand.