Balika Vadhu 2

Balika Vadhu was one of the biggest brands on Indian TV. So, when the launch of Balika Vadhu 2 happened, there was a sense of excitement. The show is known to be relevant especially in rural and small town India. The makers roped in Shivangi Joshi, who is a hugely popular name in Indian TV. Randeep Rai become a heartthrob as Sameer Maheshwari from Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. The great pairing could not save the show.