Shivangi Joshi completes 6 Million followers on Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi has completed 6 million followers on Instagram and the actress got a special surprise for the same. Shivangi celebrated the milestone achievement with some cute and adorable pictures. The actress has essayed some powerful and brilliant characters in Indian television. She has been getting immense reciprocation from the audience.