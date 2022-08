Amitabh Bachchan's waited outside the newspaper office to read the reviews of his play

During the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he used to wait outside a newspaper office to read the reviews of his plays. Yes, you read that right! The actor worked as a theatre artist while he was in college and was quite excited to read his play's review in an esteemed newspaper. He revealed how he used to feel happy seeing his name in the newspaper.