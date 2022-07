Banni Chow Home Delivery wins the audience's hearts

Star Plus brought Banni Chow Home Delivery, a new TV show featuring Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the leads. Ulka Gupta plays Banni whereas Pravisht plays Yuvaan in the show. Banni Chow Home Delivery has been doing good on the TRP charts just a couple of weeks ago it had made it to the TOP 5. Ulka Gupta is one powerful performer and Pravisht has been proving his mettle as an actor every day by playing the mentally challenged Yuvaan. People are not just loving Banni and Yuvan but also the concept of the show. However, did you know Ulka Gupta was not the first choice for Banni in Banni Chow Home Delivery?