Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away yesterday at the age of 69. He was one of the most famous composer and singer of the 80s and 90s, and his songs are still loved by one and all. Yesterday, a lot of celebs like Kajol, Tanuja, Alka Yagnik, Rupali Ganguly and others had visited the Disco King’s house. His funeral is taking place today, and already many celebs have reached the cemetery to bid final adieu to Bollywood's Disco King.