Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bappi Lahiri last rites

Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away yesterday at the age of 69. The family waited for his son Bappa Lahiri to return to India, and today his funeral will take place. The mortal remains of the Disco King has left his house, and he is being taken in a flower-studded truck. Here are the pictures of his antim yatra...