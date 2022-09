Barkha Bisht

Barkha Bisht who is one of the popular faces in television and Bollywood has come out and spoken about being a single parent and teh struggle that she has been facing to look after her daughter for 2 years now. But Barkha has no complaints with life, however right now she is unable to give more time to eke as she has a daughter Meira too look after as she is now separated with ex-husband Indraneil Sengupta who is also a popular TV actor. The couple were married for 13 years and their divorce came as a shocker to their fans.