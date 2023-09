Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka is getting all the love. The show began recently and is winning hearts. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s sizzling chemistry is the talk of the town. The show keeps trending every day as Aradhana and Reyansh’s story turns out to be interesting every day. The recent episode of the show is the talk of the town. Shivangi and Kushal’s love-hate scenes are quite impressive.