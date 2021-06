Time to party

Barun Sobti’s daughter Shifat turned two yesterday. The handsome actor decided to hold a house party for his baby girl. His close friends Sanaya Irani, Abhas Mehta and Daljiet Kaur attended the bash. Barun Sobti was last seen on the superhit OTT show, Asur. He is a part of season 2 as well. After making a name for himself on TV, he ventured into the digital space. His work in the independent film, Tu Hai Mera Sunday was also liked immensely. Barun is a doting dad to Shifat. Here are the pics from the party…