Bawaal stars Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan win hearts

Bawaal is garnering a lot of hype and buzz. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer's trailer has shocked netizens with its storyline. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has penned the script of Bawaal with Nitesh Tiwari handling the direction. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal is releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on the 21st of July. And fans are eagerly looking forward to the same. Meanwhile, Janhvi and Varun are creating a Bawaal everywhere.