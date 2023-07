Bawaal movie screening in the city

Bawaal movie screening is happening in the city and it's such a glamorous night. The film is scheduled to release on 21st July 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been promoting their film everywhere. Bawaal is making a lot of Bawaal from the trailer to the chemistry and the songs and the storyline as well. A special screening of Bawaal is being held in the city for all the Bollywood celebs and it has been attended by families, friends and more. Check out the Bawaal special screening here: