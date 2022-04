Beast: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s advanced booking overtakes Valima’s lifetime collection

The craze for any Thalapathy Vijay movie is always more than his last film, but for Beast, it’s fair to say that the excitement is almost unprecedented. As such, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has already grabbed myriad headlines prior to its release, not least moment them being its massive advanced booking sales in the US. $420K in the US and $225K in Australia, the Vijay starrer has already overtaken the lifetime collection of Thala Ajith’s Valimai in both countries, which had brought in $408K and $207K respectively.