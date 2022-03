Image credit: Twitter

Bedhadak

Karan Johar had yesterday (2nd March) tweeted that he will be introducing three new members of Dharma (Productions) family. The filmmaker, who is known for launching new faces, has announced a movie titled Bedhadak, which will mark the debut of Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya, and it also features Gurfateh Pirzada. Bedhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan who has earlier helmed Dulhania franchise for Karan, and Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak. Check out the posters here…